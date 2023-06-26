Teaser video on two Camp Fuji Marines who received certificates of appreciation from the city of Gotemba's fire chief for their actions on 26 May, which resulted in saving the life of a Japanese man
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 22:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888567
|VIRIN:
|230621-N-RG587-7331
|Filename:
|DOD_109733349
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marines receive recognition teaser, by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT