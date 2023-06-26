Marines receive recognition teaser

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Teaser video on two Camp Fuji Marines who received certificates of appreciation from the city of Gotemba's fire chief for their actions on 26 May, which resulted in saving the life of a Japanese man