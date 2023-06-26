Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs host a ceremony commemorating the 73rd anniversary of the start of the Korean War at the Jangchung Arena, South Korea, June 25, 2023. The speakers included Korean War Veterans and the Prime Minister of South Korea, Han, Duck-Soo. (U.S Army video by Sgt Elijah Florence)