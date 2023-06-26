The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs host a ceremony commemorating the 73rd anniversary of the start of the Korean War at the Jangchung Arena, South Korea, June 25, 2023. The speakers included Korean War Veterans and the Prime Minister of South Korea, Han, Duck-Soo. (U.S Army video by Sgt Elijah Florence)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 00:02
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|888562
|VIRIN:
|230625-A-OF417-1025
|Filename:
|DOD_109733227
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Ceremony, by SGT Elijah Florence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT