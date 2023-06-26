Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.25.2023

    Video by Sgt. Elijah Florence 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs host a ceremony commemorating the 73rd anniversary of the start of the Korean War at the Jangchung Arena, South Korea, June 25, 2023. The speakers included Korean War Veterans and the Prime Minister of South Korea, Han, Duck-Soo. (U.S Army video by Sgt Elijah Florence)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 00:02
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 888562
    VIRIN: 230625-A-OF417-1025
    Filename: DOD_109733227
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Ceremony, by SGT Elijah Florence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Seoul
    Korean War
    MPVA

