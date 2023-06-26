Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fuji Marines Receive Recognition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    06.21.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dean Cates 

    AFN Tokyo

    Two Camp Fuji Marines receive certificates of appreciation from the City of Gotemba's fire chief for their actions on 26 May, saving the life of a Japanese man

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 19:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888556
    VIRIN: 230621-N-RG587-8607
    Filename: DOD_109733193
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuji Marines Receive Recognition, by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    fuji
    TCCC
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT