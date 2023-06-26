PVT Jacorrian Moody, raised in Birmingham, Alabama is well on his way to a career as an Air Defender, currently stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and attending the 14P MOS Crew and Missile Defense (AMD) Crewmember, Advanced Individual Training (AIT), under 30th Brigade, 3rd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 17:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888543
|VIRIN:
|230623-O-ZY123-1432
|Filename:
|DOD_109733042
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Hometown:
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pvt. Jacorrian Moody - Why I Serve, by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT