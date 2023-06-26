Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pvt. Jacorrian Moody - Why I Serve

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Video by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    PVT Jacorrian Moody, raised in Birmingham, Alabama is well on his way to a career as an Air Defender, currently stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and attending the 14P MOS Crew and Missile Defense (AMD) Crewmember, Advanced Individual Training (AIT), under 30th Brigade, 3rd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 17:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888543
    VIRIN: 230623-O-ZY123-1432
    Filename: DOD_109733042
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Hometown: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pvt. Jacorrian Moody - Why I Serve, by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ADA #FirsttoFire #TRADOC50 #TRADOC50th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT