305th celebrates a century of Air Mobility (B-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888542" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 305th Air Mobility Wing participates in Operation Centennial Contact at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 27, 2023. Since its inception in 1923, Air refueling has become a crucial component of the United States Air Force’s global reach by extending the range and endurance of aircraft and enabling them to complete missions that would otherwise be impossible or require multiple stops. As a result, AR capability is essential for strategic and tactical operations, as well as humanitarian relief efforts in support of Air, U.S. Transportation Command, and Department of Defense priorities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sergio Avalos)