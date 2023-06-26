305th celebrates a century of Air Mobility (B-roll)

The 305th Air Mobility Wing participates in Operation Centennial Contact at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 27, 2023. Since its inception in 1923, Air refueling has become a crucial component of the United States Air Force’s global reach by extending the range and endurance of aircraft and enabling them to complete missions that would otherwise be impossible or require multiple stops. As a result, AR capability is essential for strategic and tactical operations, as well as humanitarian relief efforts in support of Air, U.S. Transportation Command, and Department of Defense priorities.
