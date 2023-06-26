Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    305th celebrates a century of Air Mobility (B-roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Simonne Barker 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    The 305th Air Mobility Wing participates in Operation Centennial Contact at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 27, 2023. Since its inception in 1923, Air refueling has become a crucial component of the United States Air Force’s global reach by extending the range and endurance of aircraft and enabling them to complete missions that would otherwise be impossible or require multiple stops. As a result, AR capability is essential for strategic and tactical operations, as well as humanitarian relief efforts in support of Air, U.S. Transportation Command, and Department of Defense priorities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 17:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888541
    VIRIN: 230627-F-AI633-2001
    Filename: DOD_109733002
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 305th celebrates a century of Air Mobility (B-roll), by A1C Simonne Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBMDL
    305thAMW
    ElephantWalk
    OperationCentennialContact

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT