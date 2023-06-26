Iowa and South Dakota ANG perform flyovers marking 100 years of air refueling

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll video shows the view from boom window of an Iowa Air National Guard KC-135 Statotanker air refueling aircraft performing a series of flyovers in Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota as part of Operation Centennial Contact.





The one-day U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command event involved over 150 aircraft around the nation as they commemorated 100 years of air refueling.



Air Refueling aircraft from the U.S. Air Force, Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard commemorated the event by performing flyovers at major landmarks, population centers and state capitols in all 50 states.



The Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing along with South Dakota’s 114th Fighter Wing flew over Sioux City, Okoboji and Ames in Iowa. The video shows several flyovers in South Dakota including Pierre, the South Dakota Badlands, the Black Hills and Sioux Falls. In North Dakota the Air National Guard aircraft flew over Theodore Roosevelt National Park, and Bismarck.