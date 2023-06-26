Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll 434th Centennial Refueling

    IN, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Weaver 

    434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen at Grissom celebrated the 100th anniversary of the first aerial refueling flight by joining other units in a celebratory flight with flyovers at locations across the state, and around the world.

    With 100 years of experience, today’s U.S. Air Force aerial refueling capabilities deliver unrivaled rapid global reach for U.S. forces and our Allies and partners through the mobility air forces fleet of KC-46, KC-135 and KC-10 tankers. Aerial refueling serves as a force multiplier, increasing the speed, range, lethality, flexibility and versatility of combat aircraft. Tankers also carry cargo and passengers, perform aeromedical evacuations, and enable strategic deterrence for the United States.

    The 434th ARW is the largest KC-135R Stratotanker wing in Air Force Reserve Command. The Citizen Airmen from the Hoosier Wing routinely deploy around the world in support of the Air Force mission.

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023
    IN, US

    KC-135
    AFRC

