USS Carl M. Levin (DDG-120) Commissioning

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2023

    On June 24th the US Navy commissioned DDG-120 the USS Carl M. Levin in Baltimore, Maryland. The ship is named for Carl Levin, a former United States Senator and Chairman of the United States Senate Committee on Armed Services. (EDITED WITH GRAPHICS)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 19:05
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:58:21
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 

    TAGS

    DDG
    USS Carl M. Levin

