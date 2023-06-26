USS Carl M. Levin (DDG-120) Commissioning

On June 24th the US Navy commissioned DDG-120 the USS Carl M. Levin in Baltimore, Maryland. The ship is named for Carl Levin, a former United States Senator and Chairman of the United States Senate Committee on Armed Services. (EDITED WITH GRAPHICS)
