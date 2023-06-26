982nd Combat Camera Company Video Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888534" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne), 1st Platoon, use controlled pyrotechnics on model miniatures to create photos during a battle training assembly competition shoot off, in East Point, Ga., June 24, 2023. Soldiers took photos while participating in a video and photo competition to hone their skills for upcoming missions. (U.S. Army Reserve video by SSG Keith Thornburgh, SGT Lance Hartung, SPC Brandon Wright, and PFC Dominique Ford)