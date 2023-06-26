982nd Combat Camera Company Video Competition

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne), 1st Platoon, use controlled pyrotechnics on model miniatures to create photos during a battle training assembly competition shoot off, in East Point, Ga., June 24, 2023. Soldiers took photos while participating in a video and photo competition to hone their skills for upcoming missions. (U.S. Army Reserve video by SSG Keith Thornburgh, SGT Lance Hartung, SPC Brandon Wright, and PFC Dominique Ford)
|06.25.2023
|06.27.2023 17:27
|Package
|888534
|230625-A-FU327-1001
|DOD_109732877
|00:01:51
|GA, US
|0
|0
Combat Camera (COMCAM)
