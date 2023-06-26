Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    982nd Combat Camera Company Video Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne), 1st Platoon, use controlled pyrotechnics on model miniatures to create photos during a battle training assembly competition shoot off, in East Point, Ga., June 24, 2023. Soldiers took photos while participating in a video and photo competition to hone their skills for upcoming missions. (U.S. Army Reserve video by SSG Keith Thornburgh, SGT Lance Hartung, SPC Brandon Wright, and PFC Dominique Ford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 17:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888534
    VIRIN: 230625-A-FU327-1001
    Filename: DOD_109732877
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 982nd Combat Camera Company Video Competition, by SSG Keith Thornburgh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Combat Camera (COMCAM)

    TAGS

    US Army Reserves
    combat camera
    Comcam
    US Army
    Airborne
    25v
    visual information specialist
    46v

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT