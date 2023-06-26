Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    319th Reconnaissance Wing Change of Command

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Anthony Nunez-Pellicer 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    The 319th Reconnaissance Wing change of command ceremony was held June 23, 2023, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Kevin Kennedy, 16th Air Force commander presided over the ceremony, transferring command from U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Curry, 319th RW outgoing commander to U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, 319th RW incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anthony Nunez-Pellicer)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 17:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888530
    VIRIN: 230623-F-SQ068-7955
    Filename: DOD_109732824
    Length: 00:43:19
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 319th Reconnaissance Wing Change of Command, by A1C Anthony Nunez-Pellicer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    319th Reconnaissance Wing

