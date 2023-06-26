82nd Training Wing Change of Command 2023

Brig Gen Lyle Drew relenquishes command of the 82nd TRW to incoming commander Brig Gen George Dietrich on June 27, 2023 at Sheppard AFB.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 15:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888526
|VIRIN:
|230627-F-RR907-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109732703
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
