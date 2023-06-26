Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    193rd SOW Celebrates 100 Years of Air Refueling

    MIDDLETOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Video by Airman Diana Snyder 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    A 193rd Special Operations Wing EC-130J partners with a 171st Aerial Refueling Wing KC-135R for an air refueling flight over Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, June 27, 2023. Units across the United States Air Force conducted flyovers of air refuelers above communities across the country and around the world, honoring 100 years of aerial refueling excellence. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Diana Snyder)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 15:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888524
    VIRIN: 230627-Z-OJ176-9001
    Filename: DOD_109732677
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, PA, US 

    This work, 193rd SOW Celebrates 100 Years of Air Refueling, by SrA Diana Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PA Air National Guard
    AFSOC
    193rd SOW
    MG23
    100 Years of AR
    Operation Centennial Contact

