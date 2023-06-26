193rd SOW Celebrates 100 Years of Air Refueling

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A 193rd Special Operations Wing EC-130J partners with a 171st Aerial Refueling Wing KC-135R for an air refueling flight over Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, June 27, 2023. Units across the United States Air Force conducted flyovers of air refuelers above communities across the country and around the world, honoring 100 years of aerial refueling excellence. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Diana Snyder)