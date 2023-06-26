Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Airmen refuel a U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt aircraft with fuel from a C-130 Hercules aircraft

    WUNSTORF AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.19.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 169th Airlift Squadron, 182nd Airlift Wing (AW), Illinois National Guard, use the Multi-Capable Airman concept and Agile Combat Employment methods to refuel a U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt aircraft with fuel from a C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 182nd AW aircraft during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) from Wunstorf Air Base, Germany, June 19, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 15:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888523
    VIRIN: 230619-Z-QB509-3001
    Filename: DOD_109732666
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE

    National Guard
    C-130 Hercules
    182nd Airlift Wing
    124th Fighter Wing
    Stronger Together
    AD23

