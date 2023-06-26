Charlie West at D-Day 79th Vertical Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aircrew members from the 130th Airlift Wing, Charleston, West Virginia, along with U.S. military personnel and equipment supported and commemorated the 79th anniversary of Operation Overlord, most known as D-Day, from May 31 to June 6, highlighting the enduring strength of the U.S. commitment to European security.



This year, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and Southern European Task Force-Africa’s 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, will lead Joint Task Force Normandy 79. Over 600 U.S. Soldiers and Airmen from approximately 25 units will take part in over 60 commemorative events, across approximately 40 French communities throughout the Normandy region—including a commemorative airborne operation on June 4, and a U.S.-hosted ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery on June 6, 2023.