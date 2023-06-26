Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie West at D-Day 79th Vertical Video

    NORMANDY AMERICAN CEMETERY, FRANCE

    06.06.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    Aircrew members from the 130th Airlift Wing, Charleston, West Virginia, along with U.S. military personnel and equipment supported and commemorated the 79th anniversary of Operation Overlord, most known as D-Day, from May 31 to June 6, highlighting the enduring strength of the U.S. commitment to European security.  

    This year, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and Southern European Task Force-Africa’s 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, will lead Joint Task Force Normandy 79. Over 600 U.S. Soldiers and Airmen from approximately 25 units will take part in over 60 commemorative events, across approximately 40 French communities throughout the Normandy region—including a commemorative airborne operation on June 4, and a U.S.-hosted ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery on June 6, 2023.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888515
    VIRIN: 230606-Z-F3882-2000
    Filename: DOD_109732534
    Length: 00:05:01
    Location: NORMANDY AMERICAN CEMETERY, FR 

    WVANG
    130th AW
    D-Day 79th

