    Faces of the BTF: SrA David Gutierrez

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.26.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman David Gutierrez, fuels distribution operator assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, explains his teams contribution to Bomber Task Force Europe 23-3 at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, June 26, 2023. The U.S. Air Force is engaged, postured, and ready with credible force to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 14:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888513
    VIRIN: 230626-F-EZ689-1001
    Filename: DOD_109732496
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of the BTF: SrA David Gutierrez, by SSgt Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Fuels
    AFGSC
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    VIPER Kit

