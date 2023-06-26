Senior Airman David Gutierrez, fuels distribution operator assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, explains his teams contribution to Bomber Task Force Europe 23-3 at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, June 26, 2023. The U.S. Air Force is engaged, postured, and ready with credible force to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 14:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888513
|VIRIN:
|230626-F-EZ689-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109732496
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of the BTF: SrA David Gutierrez, by SSgt Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT