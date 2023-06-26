Faces of the BTF: SrA David Gutierrez

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior Airman David Gutierrez, fuels distribution operator assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, explains his teams contribution to Bomber Task Force Europe 23-3 at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, June 26, 2023. The U.S. Air Force is engaged, postured, and ready with credible force to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)