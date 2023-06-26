Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100 Years of Aerial Refueling - teaser

    TN, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Teri Eicher 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    A short video compiling archival and modern footage of aerial refueling. All video and audio are fair use/copyright free.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 15:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888510
    VIRIN: 230623-Z-GX596-1001
    Filename: DOD_109732452
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: TN, US

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    aerial refueling
    134th ARW
    Aerial Refueling Centennial

