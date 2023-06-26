A short video compiling archival and modern footage of aerial refueling. All video and audio are fair use/copyright free.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 15:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888510
|VIRIN:
|230623-Z-GX596-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109732452
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 100 Years of Aerial Refueling - teaser, by TSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
