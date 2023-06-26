Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRADOC 50th Anniversary– Henry Knox Workout of the Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    In honor of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command's 50th Anniversary Soldiers of Alpha Battery, 1-78th Field Artillery conducted the Henry Knox workout of the day! PVT Avante Pittman, a Firefinder Radar Operator AIT student talked to us about today's session and why he joined the Army.

    Henry Knox was the first Chief of Artillery and Secretary of War. The Knox Award recognizes the most outstanding active component battery.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 12:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888495
    VIRIN: 230627-D-NU467-4793
    Filename: DOD_109732062
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC 50th Anniversary– Henry Knox Workout of the Day, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Field Artillery
    Fort Sill
    TRADOC
    PT
    Henry Knox

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT