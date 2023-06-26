TRADOC 50th Anniversary– Henry Knox Workout of the Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In honor of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command's 50th Anniversary Soldiers of Alpha Battery, 1-78th Field Artillery conducted the Henry Knox workout of the day! PVT Avante Pittman, a Firefinder Radar Operator AIT student talked to us about today's session and why he joined the Army.



Henry Knox was the first Chief of Artillery and Secretary of War. The Knox Award recognizes the most outstanding active component battery.