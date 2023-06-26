TRADOC 50th Anniversary– Henry Knox Workout of the Day

In honor of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command's 50th Anniversary Soldiers of Alpha Battery, 1-78th Field Artillery conducted the Henry Knox workout of the day! PVT Avante Pittman, a Firefinder Radar Operator AIT student talked to us about today's session and why he joined the Army.
Henry Knox was the first Chief of Artillery and Secretary of War. The Knox Award recognizes the most outstanding active component battery.
