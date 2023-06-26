Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise DRAGON FANG

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    The 9th Reconnaissance Wing conducted Exercise DRAGON FANG. The exercise tested Beale Air Force Base's capabilities and readiness to provide support in a deployed setting under the AFFORGEN model. The exercise required Multi-Capable Airmen to fill a variety of roles including security/defensive, medical, engineering, administrative, planning and logistics role. The AFFORGEN elements of Command and Control (C2) and setting up the air base during a deployment, were also tested.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 12:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888491
    VIRIN: 230623-F-WX919-1001
    Filename: DOD_109731953
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    This work, Exercise DRAGON FANG, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFFORGEN
    Reccetown
    exercise DRAGON FANG
    Deployment Exercise
    deployment readiness
    Multi Capable Airman

