Airpower Begins Here

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888490" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 58th Special Operations Wing conducted a Mission Command Exercise and student training exercises with the U.S. Army 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment to allow students to gain experience working out in the field and with other joint-forces at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 14-21, 2023. This video shows the various exercises the team performed such as helicopter aerial refueling with the 160th SOAR, low-level flying routines in the rugged mountains of Washington, infiltration and exfiltration exercises with U.S. Army paratroopers, cargo delivery system air-drops, and safely securing and deploying air cargo. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ruben Garibay)