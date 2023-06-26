Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Centennial Launch

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard prepare a KC-135 Stratotanker for launch during Operation Centennial, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, June 27, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 11:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888485
    VIRIN: 230627-Z-EY983-1001
    Filename: DOD_109731862
    Length: 00:09:21
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Centennial Launch, by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    KC-135
    171 ARW
    Operation Centennial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT