Airmen assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard prepare a KC-135 Stratotanker for launch during Operation Centennial, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, June 27, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 11:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888485
|VIRIN:
|230627-Z-EY983-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109731862
|Length:
|00:09:21
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Centennial Launch, by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
