    JCSE U.S. Marine Corps Jungle Warfare School.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.08.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jose Vargas Marmolejos 

    Joint Communications Support Element (Airborne)

    Service-Members from JCSE attended the U.S. Marine Corps Jungle Warfare School. Located in Okinawa, Japan, this renowned training facility is designed to prepare Service-Members for the unforgiving jungle. The school offers a comprehensive curriculum that covers essential skills such as jungle survival, fieldcraft, small unit tactics, navigation, and jungle combat. Students learn to thrive in extreme conditions, master stealthy movements, develop team coordination, navigate through dense vegetation, and engage in close-quarters combat in the jungle.

