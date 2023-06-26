JCSE U.S. Marine Corps Jungle Warfare School.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888484" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Service-Members from JCSE attended the U.S. Marine Corps Jungle Warfare School. Located in Okinawa, Japan, this renowned training facility is designed to prepare Service-Members for the unforgiving jungle. The school offers a comprehensive curriculum that covers essential skills such as jungle survival, fieldcraft, small unit tactics, navigation, and jungle combat. Students learn to thrive in extreme conditions, master stealthy movements, develop team coordination, navigate through dense vegetation, and engage in close-quarters combat in the jungle.