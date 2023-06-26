Service-Members from JCSE attended the U.S. Marine Corps Jungle Warfare School. Located in Okinawa, Japan, this renowned training facility is designed to prepare Service-Members for the unforgiving jungle. The school offers a comprehensive curriculum that covers essential skills such as jungle survival, fieldcraft, small unit tactics, navigation, and jungle combat. Students learn to thrive in extreme conditions, master stealthy movements, develop team coordination, navigate through dense vegetation, and engage in close-quarters combat in the jungle.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 12:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888484
|VIRIN:
|230408-A-IS599-9830
|PIN:
|230408
|Filename:
|DOD_109731834
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, JCSE U.S. Marine Corps Jungle Warfare School., by SGT Jose Vargas Marmolejos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MacDill Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT