AFDW competes in CE Readiness Challenge IX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888480" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force civil engineers from Air Force District of Washington compete it Air Force Civil Engineer Readiness Challenge IX, April 24-28, 2023, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla. The event tested participants' ability to quickly establish infrastructure in remote and harsh environments. During the weeklong competition, Readiness Challenge IX tested the warfighting culture among civil engineers, assessed unit readiness and built engineer contingency skills for more than 300 Air Force civil engineers from eight major commands around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Jason Treffry)