U.S. Air Force civil engineers from Air Force District of Washington compete it Air Force Civil Engineer Readiness Challenge IX, April 24-28, 2023, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla. The event tested participants' ability to quickly establish infrastructure in remote and harsh environments. During the weeklong competition, Readiness Challenge IX tested the warfighting culture among civil engineers, assessed unit readiness and built engineer contingency skills for more than 300 Air Force civil engineers from eight major commands around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Jason Treffry)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 10:29
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|888480
|VIRIN:
|230428-F-HL483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109731737
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFDW competes in CE Readiness Challenge IX, by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT