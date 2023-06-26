Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFDW competes in CE Readiness Challenge IX

    FL, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Video by Jason Treffry 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force civil engineers from Air Force District of Washington compete it Air Force Civil Engineer Readiness Challenge IX, April 24-28, 2023, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla. The event tested participants' ability to quickly establish infrastructure in remote and harsh environments. During the weeklong competition, Readiness Challenge IX tested the warfighting culture among civil engineers, assessed unit readiness and built engineer contingency skills for more than 300 Air Force civil engineers from eight major commands around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Jason Treffry)

    Date Posted: 06.27.2023
    This work, AFDW competes in CE Readiness Challenge IX, by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

