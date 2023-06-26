Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Technology Showcase - May 10-11, 2023

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Rusnak 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) co-hosted its first Technology Showcase for contractors and civilians from May 10-11 with the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS).

    The two-day event hosted more than 60 vendors and provided an opportunity for waterfront workers to see the most innovative technologies in their trades and for shipyard production management teams to collaborate with industry partners on discussing prospective solutions specific to NNSY.

    Check out the full story on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/445515/norfolk-naval-shipyard-partners-with-national-center-manufacturing-sciences-showcase-cutting-edge-shipbuilding-technology

    Video by Dan Rusnak, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 10:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888465
    VIRIN: 230511-N-OE098-4905
    Filename: DOD_109731682
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Technology Showcase

