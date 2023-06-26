Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) co-hosted its first Technology Showcase for contractors and civilians from May 10-11 with the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS).
The two-day event hosted more than 60 vendors and provided an opportunity for waterfront workers to see the most innovative technologies in their trades and for shipyard production management teams to collaborate with industry partners on discussing prospective solutions specific to NNSY.
Check out the full story on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/445515/norfolk-naval-shipyard-partners-with-national-center-manufacturing-sciences-showcase-cutting-edge-shipbuilding-technology
#OneMissionOneTeam #WeGotThis
Video by Dan Rusnak, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 10:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888465
|VIRIN:
|230511-N-OE098-4905
|Filename:
|DOD_109731682
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Technology Showcase - May 10-11, 2023, by TSgt Daniel Rusnak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT