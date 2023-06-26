Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    134th ARW showcases operational agility during Thracian Sentry 2023

    BULGARIA

    06.27.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Keys 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    The 134th Air Refueling Wing showcased operational agility with the Bulgarian Air Force during Thracian Sentry 23, a joint exercise between the American, Bulgarian and Greek armed forces.


    The training exercise highlights the 30-year long partnership between the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense and the Tennessee National Guard. This training commemorates many years of military cooperation while also allowing these NATO partners to improve their overall readiness.

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 09:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888459
    VIRIN: 230627-Z-FR339-3380
    Filename: DOD_109731643
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: BG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 134th ARW showcases operational agility during Thracian Sentry 2023, by SSgt Brandon Keys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Refueling
    State Partnership Program
    Tennessee National Guard
    134th ARW

