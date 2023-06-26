134th ARW showcases operational agility during Thracian Sentry 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 134th Air Refueling Wing showcased operational agility with the Bulgarian Air Force during Thracian Sentry 23, a joint exercise between the American, Bulgarian and Greek armed forces.





The training exercise highlights the 30-year long partnership between the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense and the Tennessee National Guard. This training commemorates many years of military cooperation while also allowing these NATO partners to improve their overall readiness.