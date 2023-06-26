Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    148th Fighter Wing unveils 75th Anniversary heritage jet

    MN, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tylin Rust 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, Duluth, Minnesota, view the wing's uniquely painted 75th Anniversary heritage jet on June 25, 2023. The 148th Fighter Wing will celebrate 75 years of service on September 17, 2023. The heritage jet, an F-16 Fighting Falcon, is an authorized, designated aircraft with non-standard paint and markings that represent its history and enhances unit pride. (U.S. Air National Guard video by A1C Tylin Rust)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 10:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888456
    VIRIN: 230625-Z-BB071-4001
    Filename: DOD_109731627
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: MN, US

    TAGS

    F-16
    Air National Guard
    Air Combat Command
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard

