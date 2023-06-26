Airmen assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, Duluth, Minnesota, view the wing's uniquely painted 75th Anniversary heritage jet on June 25, 2023. The 148th Fighter Wing will celebrate 75 years of service on September 17, 2023. The heritage jet, an F-16 Fighting Falcon, is an authorized, designated aircraft with non-standard paint and markings that represent its history and enhances unit pride. (U.S. Air National Guard video by A1C Tylin Rust)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 10:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888456
|VIRIN:
|230625-Z-BB071-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_109731627
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 148th Fighter Wing unveils 75th Anniversary heritage jet, by A1C Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT