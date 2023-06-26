148th Fighter Wing unveils 75th Anniversary heritage jet

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, Duluth, Minnesota, view the wing's uniquely painted 75th Anniversary heritage jet on June 25, 2023. The 148th Fighter Wing will celebrate 75 years of service on September 17, 2023. The heritage jet, an F-16 Fighting Falcon, is an authorized, designated aircraft with non-standard paint and markings that represent its history and enhances unit pride. (U.S. Air National Guard video by A1C Tylin Rust)