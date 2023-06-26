Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: U.S. and British forces with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland begin exercise Aliwal Surge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEMOWO, PISKIE, POLAND

    06.26.2023

    Video by Capt. Daniel Yarnall 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, along with British army soldiers with the U.K. Royal Lancers, Aliwal Troop, supporting NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, stage vehicles and then drive out the gate as they begin operation Aliwal Surge at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, June 26. Aliwal Surge is a multifaceted operation involving Soldiers from across NATO’s enhanced Forward Battle Group Poland. It is a short-notice readiness exercise designed to test the interoperability and innovation of the participating military units. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe (U.S. Army video by Capt. Dan Yarnall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 09:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888453
    VIRIN: 230626-Z-MI513-1001
    Filename: DOD_109731588
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: BEMOWO, PISKIE, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: U.S. and British forces with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland begin exercise Aliwal Surge, by CPT Daniel Yarnall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT