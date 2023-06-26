Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF SSgt. Andrew W. Bailey-July 4th MLB-Shout-Out 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Video by Brian G. Rhodes 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    USAF SSgt. Andrew W. Bailey, JBSA-Lackland, TX. July 4th MLB-Shout-Out 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 08:51
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 888441
    VIRIN: 230623-F-XZ183-1520
    Filename: DOD_109731505
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF SSgt. Andrew W. Bailey-July 4th MLB-Shout-Out 2023, by Brian G. Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Independence Day
    MLB2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT