RSS Tenacious Fires a Harpoon during Pacific Griffin 2023

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.23.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 23, 2023) The Republic of Singapore Navy Formidable-class stealth frigate RSS Tenacious (FFS 71) fires a harpoon in the Philippine Sea during Exercise Pacific Griffin 2023, June 23. Pacific Griffin 2023 is the fourth iteration of the biennial maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore. Conducted in the waters near Guam, the two navies enhance combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during two weeks of dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Yeoman 1st Class Kevin Tucker)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 04:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888405
    VIRIN: 230623-N-FO714-1001
    Filename: DOD_109731075
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    USS Shiloh
    CTF70
    U.S.Navy
    U.S.7thFleet
    RSS Tenacious
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific

