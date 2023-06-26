RSS Tenacious Fires a Harpoon during Pacific Griffin 2023

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 23, 2023) The Republic of Singapore Navy Formidable-class stealth frigate RSS Tenacious (FFS 71) fires a harpoon in the Philippine Sea during Exercise Pacific Griffin 2023, June 23. Pacific Griffin 2023 is the fourth iteration of the biennial maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore. Conducted in the waters near Guam, the two navies enhance combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during two weeks of dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Yeoman 1st Class Kevin Tucker)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 04:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888405
|VIRIN:
|230623-N-FO714-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109731075
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
