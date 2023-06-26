RSS Tenacious Fires a Harpoon during Pacific Griffin 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PHILIPPINE SEA (June 23, 2023) The Republic of Singapore Navy Formidable-class stealth frigate RSS Tenacious (FFS 71) fires a harpoon in the Philippine Sea during Exercise Pacific Griffin 2023, June 23. Pacific Griffin 2023 is the fourth iteration of the biennial maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore. Conducted in the waters near Guam, the two navies enhance combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during two weeks of dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Yeoman 1st Class Kevin Tucker)