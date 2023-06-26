Army Brig. Gen. Robert Powell, deputy chief of staff, U.S. Army Central G6, talks about incident response training on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait June 27, 2023. The training integrated members of the U.S. Army and Kuwaiti armed forces. (U.S. Army video production by Spc. Zachary Potter)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 06:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888402
|VIRIN:
|230620-A-GB556-1444
|Filename:
|DOD_109730988
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bilateral Incident Response Training, by SPC Zachary Potter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT