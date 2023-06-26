Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bilateral Incident Response Training

    KUWAIT

    06.20.2023

    Video by Spc. Zachary Potter 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Army Brig. Gen. Robert Powell, deputy chief of staff, U.S. Army Central G6, talks about incident response training on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait June 27, 2023. The training integrated members of the U.S. Army and Kuwaiti armed forces. (U.S. Army video production by Spc. Zachary Potter)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 06:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888402
    VIRIN: 230620-A-GB556-1444
    Filename: DOD_109730988
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: KW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bilateral Incident Response Training, by SPC Zachary Potter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Partnerships
    Signal
    Cyber Defense
    Incident Response

