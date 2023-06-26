Bilateral Cyber Defense Training- 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Robert Powell, Army Central G6, explains the purpose and significance of partnering with the Kuwaiti military, June 22, 2023, on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The purpose of Bilateral Cyber Defense training is to enhance U.S. and Kuwaiti service members’ tactical radio knowledge, equipment validation, and partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rhema Eggleston)