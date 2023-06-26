Brig. Gen. Robert Powell, Army Central G6, explains the purpose and significance of partnering with the Kuwaiti military, June 22, 2023, on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The purpose of Bilateral Cyber Defense training is to enhance U.S. and Kuwaiti service members’ tactical radio knowledge, equipment validation, and partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rhema Eggleston)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 06:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888398
|VIRIN:
|230622-A-RL231-1012
|Filename:
|DOD_109730893
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bilateral Cyber Defense Training- 2023, by SPC Rhema Eggleston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
