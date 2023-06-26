Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bilateral Cyber Defense Training- 2023

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    06.22.2023

    Video by Spc. Rhema Eggleston  

    U.S. Army Central   

    Brig. Gen. Robert Powell, Army Central G6, explains the purpose and significance of partnering with the Kuwaiti military, June 22, 2023, on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The purpose of Bilateral Cyber Defense training is to enhance U.S. and Kuwaiti service members’ tactical radio knowledge, equipment validation, and partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rhema Eggleston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 06:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888398
    VIRIN: 230622-A-RL231-1012
    Filename: DOD_109730893
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bilateral Cyber Defense Training- 2023, by SPC Rhema Eggleston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Force
    tactical radio
    Kuwait Army
    Bilateral Cyber Defense

