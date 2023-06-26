Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters Battalion, MCBH Change of Command Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Video by Cpl. Brandon Aultman 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, conduct a change of command ceremony at MCBH, June 23, 2023. Lt. Col. Stephen M. McNeil relinquished command to Lt. Col. Harry P. Consaul. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 22:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888396
    VIRIN: 230626-M-VH951-1001
    Filename: DOD_109730763
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    COC
    HAWAII
    MARINES
    MCBH

