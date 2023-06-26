Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update: Hofu Air Festival 2023

    JAPAN

    06.11.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. servicemembers from Yokota Air Base, Misawa Air Base and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni attend the annual Hofu Air Festival 2023. the servcemembers attended the Hofu Air Festival to promote bilateral relations with their Japanese counterparts and the greater Hofu community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 21:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888395
    VIRIN: 230627-F-F3202-1001
    Filename: DOD_109730762
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    Yokota
    Air Show
    Misawa
    Iwakuni
    Hofu

