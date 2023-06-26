Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Autonomous Vehicle

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    06.26.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army autonomous vehicle, palletized load system, is unloaded by Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion, Task Force Legion, at Camp Buehring in Kuwait on June 26, 2023. The U.S. Central Command and U.S. Army Central are leading the way in innovation with autonomous vehicles, enabling the integration of emerging technologies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 19:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888391
    VIRIN: 230626-Z-RV314-1101
    Filename: DOD_109730636
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Autonomous Vehicle, by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    palletized load system
    pls
    tactical vehicle
    innovation
    autonomous vehicle
    weeklyvideos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT