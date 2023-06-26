Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler News 26 June 2023

    MS, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col Peter Kulis, 81 MDG/CC and CMSgt Jacey McDuffie, 81 MDG/SEL, discuss the events of the week of June 26, 2023 including the re-opening of the main pharmacy, the need for blood donors, the 101 Critical Days of Summer Safety, and the upcoming Freedom Fest.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 17:22
    Location: MS, US

    This work, Keesler News 26 June 2023, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    81 MDG
    81 TRW

