Keesler News 26 June 2023

Col Peter Kulis, 81 MDG/CC and CMSgt Jacey McDuffie, 81 MDG/SEL, discuss the events of the week of June 26, 2023 including the re-opening of the main pharmacy, the need for blood donors, the 101 Critical Days of Summer Safety, and the upcoming Freedom Fest.
|06.26.2023
|06.26.2023 17:22
|Newscasts
|Location:
|MS, US
