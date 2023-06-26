Wyoming National Guard Unites for Vigilant Guard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Wyoming Army and Air National Guard members team up with partners from around the state for its first-ever Vigilant Guard exercise through June 12-15, 2023. This comprehensive emergency response exercise brought together military personnel, first responders, homeland security/emergency management officials, and key stakeholders across the state. Their goal? To simulate a large-scale disaster scenario and fortify our communities' safety and preparedness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)