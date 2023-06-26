Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyoming National Guard Unites for Vigilant Guard

    WY, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Video by Maj. Craig Heilig, Senior Airman Zachary Herold and Jacqueline Marshall

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    The Wyoming Army and Air National Guard members team up with partners from around the state for its first-ever Vigilant Guard exercise through June 12-15, 2023. This comprehensive emergency response exercise brought together military personnel, first responders, homeland security/emergency management officials, and key stakeholders across the state. Their goal? To simulate a large-scale disaster scenario and fortify our communities' safety and preparedness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 17:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888385
    VIRIN: 230615-Z-A3613-4251
    Filename: DOD_109730541
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: WY, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Air National Guard

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Airmen
    Vigilant Guard
    Lethality
    Vigilant Guard 2023

