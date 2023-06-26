The Wyoming Army and Air National Guard members team up with partners from around the state for its first-ever Vigilant Guard exercise through June 12-15, 2023. This comprehensive emergency response exercise brought together military personnel, first responders, homeland security/emergency management officials, and key stakeholders across the state. Their goal? To simulate a large-scale disaster scenario and fortify our communities' safety and preparedness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 17:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888385
|VIRIN:
|230615-Z-A3613-4251
|Filename:
|DOD_109730541
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|WY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wyoming National Guard Unites for Vigilant Guard, by MAJ Craig Heilig, SrA Zachary Herold and Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air National Guard
Army National Guard
