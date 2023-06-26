Several chemical and biological defense solutions developed at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) were featured at a technology demonstration hosted by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) May 8-12. The star of the show was an autonomous equipment decontamination system DEVCOM CBC is developing in conjunction with DEVCOM and industry partners.
DTRA established the Chemical and Biological Operational Analysis (CBOA) in 2018 to bring chemical biological defense technology developers and warfighters together to evaluate new technologies through field trials. Warfighter feedback provides technology developers with vital input to identify improvements and recognize shortfalls. The event was held at Camp Dawson, West Virginia.
DEVCOM CBC Solutions Showcased at DTRA Technology Event
