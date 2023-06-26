DEVCOM CBC Solutions Showcased at DTRA Technology Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888366" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Several chemical and biological defense solutions developed at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) were featured at a technology demonstration hosted by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) May 8-12. The star of the show was an autonomous equipment decontamination system DEVCOM CBC is developing in conjunction with DEVCOM and industry partners.



DTRA established the Chemical and Biological Operational Analysis (CBOA) in 2018 to bring chemical biological defense technology developers and warfighters together to evaluate new technologies through field trials. Warfighter feedback provides technology developers with vital input to identify improvements and recognize shortfalls. The event was held at Camp Dawson, West Virginia.