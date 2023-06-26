Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEVCOM CBC Solutions Showcased at DTRA Technology Event

    CAMP DAWSON AIR FORCE RESERVE CENTER, WV, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Video by Gabriella White 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    Several chemical and biological defense solutions developed at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) were featured at a technology demonstration hosted by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) May 8-12. The star of the show was an autonomous equipment decontamination system DEVCOM CBC is developing in conjunction with DEVCOM and industry partners.

    DTRA established the Chemical and Biological Operational Analysis (CBOA) in 2018 to bring chemical biological defense technology developers and warfighters together to evaluate new technologies through field trials. Warfighter feedback provides technology developers with vital input to identify improvements and recognize shortfalls. The event was held at Camp Dawson, West Virginia.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 15:07
    Location: CAMP DAWSON AIR FORCE RESERVE CENTER, WV, US 

