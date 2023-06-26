Shout-out for the New York Yankees from Camp Arifjan, Kuwait by 2nd Lt. Katie Colaguori, command executive administrator, Area Support Group - Kuwait.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 14:53
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|888364
|VIRIN:
|230626-A-FM739-5141
|Filename:
|DOD_109730149
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|KW
|Hometown:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2nd Lt. Katie Colaguori - New York Yankees Shout-out, by CPT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT