Shout-out for the Atlanta Braves from Camp Arifjan, Kuwait by Cpt. Shirei Singleton, director of installation support, Area Support Group - Kuwait.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 14:46
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|888363
|VIRIN:
|230626-D-VN697-3965
|Filename:
|DOD_109730055
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|KW
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
This work, Cpt. Shirei Singleton - Atlanta Braves Shout-out, by CPT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
