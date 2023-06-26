Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews Retirement Ceremony

    TRIANGLE, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Sean LeClaire 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, a recovering service member, conducts his retirement ceremony at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Triangle, Virginia, June 23, 2023. Vargas-Andrews was injured in the summer of 2021 during a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan. The retiring officials of the ceremony were Gen. David H. Berger, 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, and Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Sean R. LeClaire)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 15:40
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 888362
    VIRIN: 230623-M-JW402-1002
    Filename: DOD_109730025
    Length: 00:42:38
    Location: TRIANGLE, VA, US 

    TAGS

    Commandant
    Retirement
    Quantico
    the National Museum of the Marine Corps

