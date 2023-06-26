video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Multi-Capable Airmen are able to accomplish tasks outside their primary Air Force Specialty. The 121st Air Refueling Wing Civil Engineering Squadron invited Airmen from around the wing to help build tents. Members from other squadrons volunteered to help. Training in this manner allows us to do more with less if deployed in an austere location. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman First Class Ivy Thomas)