    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ivy Thomas 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    Multi-Capable Airmen are able to accomplish tasks outside their primary Air Force Specialty. The 121st Air Refueling Wing Civil Engineering Squadron invited Airmen from around the wing to help build tents. Members from other squadrons volunteered to help. Training in this manner allows us to do more with less if deployed in an austere location. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman First Class Ivy Thomas)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 15:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888360
    VIRIN: 230611-F-TI419-3249
    Filename: DOD_109730014
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 

    This work, Multi-Capable Airmen, by A1C Ivy Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

