Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force marks 100 years of Air Refueling with nationwide flyovers, Sioux City plans flyovers in Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    B-roll video shows KC-135 activities on the flight line in Sioux City, Iowa. Video includes an interview with Iowa Air National Guard KC-135 pilot Capt. Braden Christensen on “Operation Centennial Contact planed for Tuesday June 27, 2023.

    During the Nation wide event air refueling units of the U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command plan to perform flyover events involving over 150 aircraft to commemorate 100 years of air refueling.
     
    The event being planned will have Air Refueling units performing flyovers at major landmarks, population centers and state capitols in all 50 states.
     
    Airmen from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing are planning flyovers in Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota. Media and the public are invited and encouraged to photograph the flyovers at the times and places listed in their states.
     
    According to the National Museum of the Air Force the first successful air refueling took place on June 27, 1923.  In one day, KC-46, KC-10 and KC-135 aircraft from the U.S. Air Force, Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard are planning to commemorate the event by performing flyovers at venues in every state.
     
    A KC-135 Stratotanker from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing along with three F-16s from South Dakota’s 114th Fighter Wing are planning to participate in the event by performing a number of flyovers in the Missouri River valley region.
     
    In Iowa, look for flyovers in Sioux City at 9:50 AM, West Lake Okoboji 12:35 PM and Jack Trice Stadium in Ames 12:55 PM.
     
    In South Dakota a flyover is planned at the state capitol in Pierre at 10:25AM, the Badlands 9:40AM, Mount Rushmore 9:50 AM and Sioux Falls 12:20 PM.
     
    In North Dakota the Air National Guard aircraft plan to fly over Theodore Roosevelt National Park at 10:20 AM and the state capitol in Bismarck 11:40 AM.

    Sioux City’s “Operation Centennial Contact” flight can be tracked on www.flightaware.com. Look for callsign "TANKR85."

    Lower thirds: Captain Braden Christensen 185th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 aircraft commander Iowa Air National Guard

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 14:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888357
    VIRIN: 230623-F-KZ880-1001
    Filename: DOD_109729997
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    Hometown: SERGEANT BLUFF, IA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force marks 100 years of Air Refueling with nationwide flyovers, Sioux City plans flyovers in Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Tanker
    KC-135
    Air Refueling
    operation centennial contact

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT