    Baltimore Harbor Seagirt Loop Channel Chiefs Report

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    On June 22, Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, 55th Chief of Engineers, signed a Chief’s Report recommending the Baltimore Harbor Seagirt Loop Channel Improvement project to Congress. The recommended plan looks to deepen the the channel to 50 feet making Baltimore Harbor more efficient in handling the larger Post-Panamax container ships that are now making port calls there.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 14:16
    Length: 00:02:19
    TAGS

    Navigation
    USACE
    Chief's Report

