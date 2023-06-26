Baltimore Harbor Seagirt Loop Channel Chiefs Report

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On June 22, Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, 55th Chief of Engineers, signed a Chief’s Report recommending the Baltimore Harbor Seagirt Loop Channel Improvement project to Congress. The recommended plan looks to deepen the the channel to 50 feet making Baltimore Harbor more efficient in handling the larger Post-Panamax container ships that are now making port calls there.