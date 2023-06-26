Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Historic 4th Recruit Training Battalion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper and Lance Cpl. William Horsley

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    The 4th Recruit Training Battalion on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., was deactivated on June 15, 2023. This ceremony was a mark on the historical timeline of women in the Marine Corps.
    As we move forward to a fully integrated model of recruit training, we listen to the prominent voices of women within our ranks talk about the historical value of the 4th Recruit Training Battalion and how far women have come within the Marine Corps.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colin Harper and Lance Cpl. William Horsley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 13:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888343
    VIRIN: 230615-M-MO263-1001
    Filename: DOD_109729847
    Length: 00:15:34
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Historic 4th Recruit Training Battalion, by LCpl Colin Harper and LCpl William Horsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    female
    Recruit
    history
    women
    Crucible

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT