With funding partially provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, USACE is providing coastal risk reduction to five coastal communities in Delaware through three projects along the shoreline.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 11:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888323
|Filename:
|DOD_109729620
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|FENWICK ISLAND, DE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE performs comprehensive coastal risk reduction in Delaware, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
