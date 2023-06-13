Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fenwick Island Delaware Beach Renourishment B-roll

    FENWICK ISLAND, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    USACE performs coastal storm risk mitigation efforts along the Delaware coast. Contractors, working for USACE, use dredges to pump sand up to the beach where heavy equipment pushes the sand into place.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 11:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888322
    Filename: DOD_109729619
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: FENWICK ISLAND, DE, US 

    This work, Fenwick Island Delaware Beach Renourishment B-roll, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

