Fenwick Island Delaware Beach Renourishment B-roll

USACE performs coastal storm risk mitigation efforts along the Delaware coast. Contractors, working for USACE, use dredges to pump sand up to the beach where heavy equipment pushes the sand into place.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 11:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888322
|Filename:
|DOD_109729619
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|FENWICK ISLAND, DE, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
