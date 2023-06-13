U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Security Forces Squadron participate in a Security Forces Basic Qualification Course at RAF Feltwell, England, June 22, 2023. Liberty Wing defenders practiced reacting safely and accurately to different threatening situations they may encounter in order to enhance readiness and combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 11:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888311
|VIRIN:
|230626-F-AX516-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109729534
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|RAF FELTWELL, NFK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Zeroing In, by A1C Renee Nicole Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
