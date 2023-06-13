Zeroing In (SFBQC/CATM B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Security Forces Squadron participate in a Security Forces Basic Qualification Course at RAF Feltwell, England, June 22, 2023. Liberty Wing defenders practiced reacting safely and accurately to different threatening situations they may encounter in order to enhance readiness and combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)