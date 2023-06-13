Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zeroing In (SFBQC/CATM B-Roll)

    RAF FELTWELL, NFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.22.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole Gamez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Security Forces Squadron participate in a Security Forces Basic Qualification Course at RAF Feltwell, England, June 22, 2023. Liberty Wing defenders practiced reacting safely and accurately to different threatening situations they may encounter in order to enhance readiness and combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 11:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888306
    VIRIN: 230626-F-AX516-1001
    Filename: DOD_109729515
    Length: 00:04:21
    Location: RAF FELTWELL, NFK, GB

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zeroing In (SFBQC/CATM B-Roll), by A1C Renee Nicole Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CATM
    Defenders
    48 SFS
    M4A1
    Liberty Wing
    SFBQC

