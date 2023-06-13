Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Triad Mailroom

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    In this episode of Behind the Triad, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Colonel Stephen Messenger works in the Mail Distribution Center with Mail Clerk Tracy Achin. He assists with addressing a package, sorting incoming mail and delivering mail on installation.
    The Official Mail Distribution Center (OMDC) services Garrison and Tenant activities with Official Mail (letters and parcels) with delivery and outbound mail services. The OMDC also services single Soldiers that are living on Fort McCoy with incoming personal mail, personal parcels and mail boxes. The OMDC has an outgoing white mailbox outside the OMDC for personal mail but it must be stamped. The OMDC does not offer any stamps or shipping of parcels for personal use.
    (U.S. Army video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy MVI)

