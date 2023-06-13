Behind the Triad Mailroom

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this episode of Behind the Triad, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Colonel Stephen Messenger works in the Mail Distribution Center with Mail Clerk Tracy Achin. He assists with addressing a package, sorting incoming mail and delivering mail on installation.

The Official Mail Distribution Center (OMDC) services Garrison and Tenant activities with Official Mail (letters and parcels) with delivery and outbound mail services. The OMDC also services single Soldiers that are living on Fort McCoy with incoming personal mail, personal parcels and mail boxes. The OMDC has an outgoing white mailbox outside the OMDC for personal mail but it must be stamped. The OMDC does not offer any stamps or shipping of parcels for personal use.

(U.S. Army video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy MVI)