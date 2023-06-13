Maxwell “MAX” Schneider, a performing artist, hosts a concert at the Flightline Tap Room on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 9, 2023. MAX was labeled a “Young Pop God” by GQ magazine, named a “top popstar to watch” by Billboard and was nominated for “Best New Pop Artist” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Since the breakout success of his album Hell’s Kitchen Angel, MAX has garnered more than 2.5 billion streams and has toured the world multiple times. MAX was touring bases on the Korean Peninsula as part of an armed forced entertainment event. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 02:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888257
|VIRIN:
|230601-O-ZW031-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109728878
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MAX Perfoms Live at Humphreys Concert, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Morale
LEAVE A COMMENT