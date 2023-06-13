Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAX Perfoms Live at Humphreys Concert

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.09.2023

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    Maxwell “MAX” Schneider, a performing artist, hosts a concert at the Flightline Tap Room on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 9, 2023. MAX was labeled a “Young Pop God” by GQ magazine, named a “top popstar to watch” by Billboard and was nominated for “Best New Pop Artist” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Since the breakout success of his album Hell’s Kitchen Angel, MAX has garnered more than 2.5 billion streams and has toured the world multiple times. MAX was touring bases on the Korean Peninsula as part of an armed forced entertainment event. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 02:49
