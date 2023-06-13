MAX Perfoms Live at Humphreys Concert

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maxwell “MAX” Schneider, a performing artist, hosts a concert at the Flightline Tap Room on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 9, 2023. MAX was labeled a “Young Pop God” by GQ magazine, named a “top popstar to watch” by Billboard and was nominated for “Best New Pop Artist” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Since the breakout success of his album Hell’s Kitchen Angel, MAX has garnered more than 2.5 billion streams and has toured the world multiple times. MAX was touring bases on the Korean Peninsula as part of an armed forced entertainment event. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)